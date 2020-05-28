UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Got Nuclear Capability By Top Most Professionals: Dr Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:54 PM

Pakistan got nuclear capability by top most professionals: Dr Khan

Nuclear Scientist and Nishan e Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Thursday said that Pakistan got nuclear capability as a result of top most and highly capable professionals who realized the dream of nuclear Pakistan into reality in a short period of six to seven years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Nuclear Scientist and Nishan e Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Thursday said that Pakistan got nuclear capability as a result of top most and highly capable professionals who realized the dream of nuclear Pakistan into reality in a short period of six to seven years.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, Dr Qadeer said those who are misguiding the nation about Youm e Takbeer are unaware of the facts behind the historical achievement and even know nothing about basics of centrifuge or the role of uranium in nuclear detonation.

He told that in his letter to President Zia ul Haq on December 10, 1984, he informed him about preparedness for nuclear test.

Dr A Q Khan thanked to Allah Almighty for making him capable to form a first ever and strong team of highly competent professionals which turned the fate of the nation.

To a question about his private activities these days, he told that most of his time was spent in books readings, article writing and jogging at home with his wife.

We have minimized physical movements and social contacts due to coronavirus pandemic, he added.

