Pakistan grants equal rights to the minorities and their religious sites in their country are as sacred as those of the Muslims: Dr Firdous

The special assistant said Pakistan had granted equal rights to the minorities and their religious sites in their country were as sacred as those of the Muslims

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The special assistant said Pakistan had granted equal rights to the minorities and their religious sites in their country were as sacred as those of the Muslims

She said the Muslims in India were the worst victims of Hinduvata of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The whole India was a hostage to the RSS's extremism, she added.

Dr Firdous said the world community must take notice of the persecution of innocent people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) by the occupation forces.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, had been fighting for the cause of Kashmiris on the diplomatic front internationally and he would raise the Kashmir issue during his address to the UN General Assembly on September 29.

To a query on the prime minister's meeting with US President Donald Trump, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan informed sensitized President Trump that the Jammu and Kashmir belonged to eight million Kashmiris, who had been living there for centuries and facing brutalities of the Indian occupation forces for the last 70 years, and it was time to free them from the Indian subjugation.

She said the Indian occupation forces were committing genocide of the Kashmiris. The US president had assured the prime minister that he would take up the Kashmir issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she added.

The special assistant said Pakistan wanted India to stop atrocities on the Kashmiris and resolve the issue as per the UN resolutions.

On Pakistan's refusal to hold negotiations with India on Kashmir, she said no parleys were acceptable to Pakistan without inclusion of the Kashmiri leadership. Prime Minister Imran Khan while refusing to hold any talks on the Kashmir, had presented the narrative of a sovereign nation and that India should not deem Pakistan's desire for peace a weakness, she added.

Regarding giving of cold shoulder by some Muslim countries on the Kashmir issue, Firdous said though all the Muslims were like a one body in islam, but sometimes economic interests became supreme to the Islamic brotherhood.

A bleeding Kashmir should weigh on the world conscience as whoever loved humanity would have to stand by the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination, she added.

Regarding the government's economic policies, the special assistant said the country must be freed from economic crisis.

The government was working on a reforms agenda which would bear fruit and the country would achieve economic autarky in near future, she added.

To a question about Nadeem Afzal Chan's resignation as Prime Minister's spokesperson, Dr Firdous said the news in that regard were baseless and concocted. Chan was an important part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's team and the prime minister could assign any task to anyone in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, she added.

The rumour-mongers to desist from spreading rumours and focus on the national agenda, she said.

Dr Firdous, to another question, said the Clean and Green Pakistan was a revolutionary initiative of the prime minister to counter the global warming, which was the greatest threat to the environment. She stressed the need to create awareness among the masses on the importance of planting trees for a safe environment for the generations to come.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhamamd Sarwar told the media that Pakistan was committed to completing the Kartarpur Corridor before the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. The corridor would be inaugurated in November 2019. An international Sikh convention on the preparations for the 550th birth celebrations would held at the Governor's House on August 31, he added.

He said foolproof security would be provided to the Sikhs during the 550th birth celebrations.

All the minorities in Pakistan were being dealt with as per the vision of Quaid-e- Azam Muhamamd Ali Jinnah, he added.

On the Kashmir issue, Sarwar said it would be the last war in the sub-continent if India imposed one Pakistan. Nothing could help India divert the world attention from the atrocities its forces were perpetration on the people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

He said India was committing the worst brutalities against the hapless Kashmiris, which were even worst than Israel's atrocities against the Palestinians.

The governor said Prime Minister Imran was fighting the case of the Kashmiris as their ambassador, and the United Nations and other international organizations would have to take notice of the Indian brutalities at last.