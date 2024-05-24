Open Menu

Pakistan Grapples With Severe Heat Wave, Temperatures Soar To 50°C In Some Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A severe heat wave continues to grip Pakistan, with temperatures expected to reach a scorching 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of Sindh, a spokesperson for Met Department said on Friday.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the plains of Punjab and Sindh were bearing the brunt of the heat, with major cities also experiencing extreme temperatures.

Dadu and Mohenjodaro in Sindh, he said were expected to be the hottest, with temperatures reaching 50°C, while Lahore is expected to sizzle at 42°C, Karachi at 34°C, and Islamabad at 41°C,.

He has warned that the weather would remain hot and dry in other parts of the country, with some respite expected in the form of rain in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

However, Karachi is expected to experience hot and humid weather, with sea winds providing some relief throughout the day.

He said the city's residents could expect some respite from the heat, but not for long, as the Met Department predicted a third heat wave in June.

The Meteorologist said that the heat wave's micro-impacts would be felt more severely in smaller towns and cities, and urged people to take precautionary measures everywhere.

The country is experiencing its second heat wave, with the first one having occurred earlier this month.

The Met Department advised people to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day, wear loose clothing, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

As the heat wave continues to grip the country, the government and citizens are urged to take necessary precautions to mitigate its effects and ensure the safety of all.

