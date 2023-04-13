UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Grateful For Supreme Leader Khamenei's Unwavering Support For Kashmir Cause: Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan grateful for Supreme Leader Khamenei's unwavering support for Kashmir cause: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said Pakistan was grateful to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's strong and unwavering support for the just struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He made the remarks during a meeting with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini here, a news release said.

The defence minister expressed his appreciation for cordial and fraternal ties between the two countries nourished by centuries old religious and cultural affinities.

While expressing the importance of Joint Border commission (JBC), he said Pakistan had taken all necessary measures in the domain of border management and joint efforts in that regard.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan welcomed the rapprochement between Inran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was a positive move for peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hurmouz.

The minister also highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in achieving long lasting peace in Afghanistan after Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

Ambassador Hosseini appreciated Pakistan's defence capabilities and opined that the two countries had potential for extensive collaboration in the fields of defence and for energy cooperation.

Both sides aimed at extensive collaboration in various areas of common interest including security, joint counter terrorism measures and ensuring regional economic connectivity.

