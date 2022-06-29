Pakistan grateful to Supreme Leader Khamenei for supporting just Kashmiri struggle: Asif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said Pakistan was grateful for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's strong and unwavering support for the just struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He made these remarks during a call on paid by Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini here, said a news release.

The Defence Minister expressed his appreciation for cordial and fraternal ties nourished by centuries old religious and cultural affinities.

While expressing the importance of Joint Border commission (JBC) the Defence Minister said Pakistan has taken all necessary measures in the domain of border management and joint efforts in this regard.

Moreover, the Minister for Defence highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in achieving allusive peace in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover of Kabul.

"Thus, it's the need of hour to stand by Afghan people in full support and solidarity. After all these years Afghans need and deserve peace, progress and prosperity, and international community must help them walk firmly on that path," he added.

Ambassador of Iran, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, appreciated Pakistan's defence capabilities and opined that two countries have potential for extensive collaboration in the field of defence and for energy cooperation.

Both sides showed satisfaction and intended for collaboration in various areas of common interest, enhancing security, counter terrorism and ensuring regional economic connectivity.