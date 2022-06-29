UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Grateful To Supreme Leader Khamenei For Supporting Just Kashmiri Struggle: Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan grateful to Supreme Leader Khamenei for supporting just Kashmiri struggle: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said Pakistan was grateful for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's strong and unwavering support for the just struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He made these remarks during a call on paid by Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini here, said a news release.

The Defence Minister expressed his appreciation for cordial and fraternal ties nourished by centuries old religious and cultural affinities.

While expressing the importance of Joint Border commission (JBC) the Defence Minister said Pakistan has taken all necessary measures in the domain of border management and joint efforts in this regard.

Moreover, the Minister for Defence highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in achieving allusive peace in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover of Kabul.

"Thus, it's the need of hour to stand by Afghan people in full support and solidarity. After all these years Afghans need and deserve peace, progress and prosperity, and international community must help them walk firmly on that path," he added.

Ambassador of Iran, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, appreciated Pakistan's defence capabilities and opined that two countries have potential for extensive collaboration in the field of defence and for energy cooperation.

Both sides showed satisfaction and intended for collaboration in various areas of common interest, enhancing security, counter terrorism and ensuring regional economic connectivity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Defence Minister Iran Jammu Progress Border All

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

40 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

1 hour ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

2 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

4 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.