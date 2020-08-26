UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Greece Embassy To Fully Fund Shipment Of Citizens Dead Bodies

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:29 PM

Pakistan Greece embassy to fully fund shipment of citizens dead bodies

The Embassy of Pakistan Wednesday announced that they would fully fund the shipment of dead bodies of Pakistani nationals from Greece to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan Wednesday announced that they would fully fund the shipment of dead bodies of Pakistani nationals from Greece to Pakistan.

Consequent to the step by the embassy, the grieved families or any organization would not have to raise donations to have the dead bodies transported to Pakistan, said a press release received here.

Available from September 1, 2020, the facility has been announced just to support the needy families who could not afford the shipment expenditures.

The measure would also save the community members or those from the grieved families from fund-raising or any fraudulent activity.

More Stories From Pakistan

