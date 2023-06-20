UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Greece FMs Discuss Tragic Ferry Disaster Off The Coast

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 20, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Pakistan, Greece FMs discuss tragic ferry disaster off the coast

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discuss the tragic ferry disaster off the coast of Greece with his Greece Foreign Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today had a useful telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Greece V. Kaskarelis.

According to Foreign Office, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed the tragic ferry disaster off the coast of Greece with his Greece Foreign Minister.

During the conversation, the two sides agreed to closely work together to facilitate Pakistanis in distress and for the identification and repatriation of retrieved bodies.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of Pakistanis in a boat accident in Mediterranean Sea near Greece.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of Turkish government and people, and prayed for the departed souls.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan, at this hour of difficulty, values the sentiments of the Turkish President and people.

