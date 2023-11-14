Open Menu

Pakistan, Greek Envoys In EU, Resolve To Deepen Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Pakistan, Greek envoys in EU, resolve to deepen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan in the European Union Amna Baloch on Tuesday met with her Greek counterpart Ambassador Ioannis Vrailas.

In the meeting held in Brussels, they exchanged views on areas of mutual interest.

The two envoys also affirmed to further deepen relations for productive cooperation between Pakistan and Greece in

e future.

