Pakistan Greets Maldives On 55th Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Sunday extended greetings to the government and people of Maldives as the country celebrated 55th Independence Day on the day.

"On the 55th anniversary of Independence, Pakistan offers best wishes to (government) & people of Maldives.

We look forward to strengthened bilateral ties & our multi-dimensional cooperation, especially within SAARC," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Twitter tagging Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.

The Maldives' Independence Day marks the signing of the independence agreement by the Maldives with the British government on July 26, 1965.

