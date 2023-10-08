Pakistan grieved over devastating earthquake in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Pakistan on Sunday expressed deep sadness and condolence over loss of precious lives and properties in devastating earthquake that hit Western regions of Afghanistan on Saturday.

"The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake in Western regions of Afghanistan yesterday, resulting in tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property," a statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson said.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and pray for the early and complete recovery of the injured.

"

The statement added that Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with the brothers and sisters in Afghanistan during this difficult time.

"We are in contact with the Afghan authorities to get a first-hand assessment of the urgent needs of those affected by the earthquake. Pakistan will extend all possible support to the recovery effort," it added.