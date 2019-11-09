UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Guarantees, Respects Rights Of Minorities: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 04:01 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a firm resolve to transform Pakistan into a state as espoused by philosopher poet Allama Iqbal.In a series of tweets on Saturday, she said Pakistan guarantees and respects the rights of minorities in the light of the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th November, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a firm resolve to transform Pakistan into a state as espoused by philosopher poet Allama Iqbal.In a series of tweets on Saturday, she said Pakistan guarantees and respects the rights of minorities in the light of the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.She said the opening of Kartarpur corridor today by Pakistan is a great example of interfaith harmony, tolerance and respect for humanity.Paying tributes to Allama Iqbal on his birth anniversary, the Special Assistant said the philosopher poet's universal message is a beacon of light for all us.She said it was the vision of Allama Iqbal which rid the Muslims of the sub-continent from imperialism and oppression.Zahid/Khokhar-------------------------------------Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Waqf board expresses dissatisfaction over Supreme Court ruling, may file review petitionNew Delhi, November 9, (ONLINE): Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani, who represented the 'Muslim side' in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title suit for the past 33 years, on Saturday expressed his disssatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict that ruled to give the dispute land in Ayodhya to the Hindus for a temple.

The apex court, in its ruling, also directed the Centre to allocate five acres of 'alternate land' in Ayodhya to Muslim side to build a mosque.Expressing his displeasure, Jilani added that the Muslim side will soon come out with their further course of action in the matter.

"We respect the judgement but we are not satisfied. We will decide further course of action," he was quoted.The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered that the central government within 3-4 months should formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of a temple at the site.

The court added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of the mosque following consultation between the center and state government.Rajiv Dhawan, another lawyer representing the Muslim side or the Sunni Waqf Board, however, evaded a reply on Supreme Court verdict.

