Pakistan had inherited an efficient railway system, but it along with other institutions was ruined by the neglect of previous regimes: Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Responding to the points raised by some members, the minister said the country had been facing such accidents due to negligence of the past governments for years. Pakistan had inherited an efficient railway system, but it along with other institutions was ruined by the neglect of previous regimes, he added.

Fawad said both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Partly during their rule went on the corruption spree and plundered the national wealth. They did not allow any institution to flourish, rather ruined them by stuffing political appointments, he added.

He said the opposition leaders were taking credit for enhancing the budget for Railways during their governments. Locomotives were purchased by the PML-N government, and Khawaja Saad Rafique (its minister for railways) was facing a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in that regard, he added.

The minister said the PML-N government had spent some Rs 300 billion on the Orange Line Train in Lahore. The Railways would not have faced such gruesome situation had the PML-N spent that amount on its betterment.

Similarly, Fawad said, the PML-N and PPP regimes had ruined the Pakistan Television, Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan International Airlines and other institutions, and they had even no regret for that.

Excessive political appointments, he added, were made in the said institutions during 2008 to 2018. On the contrary, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had so far appointed heads of 60 organizations, and none them on political grounds.

Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in merit and transparency, and that was why all appointments today were being made in line with his vision, he said.

The minister invited the opposition to join hands with the government for judicial and electoral reforms, instead of using the Parliament to get relief in the cases against their leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Maryum Nawaz, Khursheed Shah, Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur etc.

The minister said the PTI had emerged as the single Federal party of the country while the PPP and PML-N were restricted to Sindh and Central Punjab respectively, and would would further squeeze to limited areas in the next general election.