UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Hails Establishment Of 'Loss & Damage' Fund Practical Step Towards Climate Justice

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan hails establishment of 'Loss & Damage' Fund practical step towards climate justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Sunday hailed the decision of establishment of the 'Loss and Damage' Fund as a practical step towards climate justice being taken at the 27th meeting of the conference of the parties (COP-27) to help developing countries access to funding for making up with the damages fueled by climate catastrophes due to environmental degradation.

Pakistan in a statement, issued here, termed the breakthrough as great news for poor countries suffering from climate calamities.

The efforts made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid off as a global fund is established to compensate developing countries for climate damage, the statement added.

It further added that the forum of 'COP-27' wrote a new history whereas the world leaders including the Secretary General of the United Nations played an important role in achieving the long-standing goal for accelerating climate action.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman raised their voices for climate justice at the regional and global level.

Through the 'Loss and Damage' Fund, financial assistance would be provided to countries suffering from floods and other climatic damages.

However, the flood victims in Pakistan would be greatly assisted in post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Compared to the Paris Accord and Marshall Plan, the COP-27 has written history by taking practical steps The COP-27 summit was held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt from November 6-18.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the meeting on the special invitation of the conference and the President of Egypt Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif co-chaired the Round Table Conference on Climate Change on the topic of "Loss and Damage".

Major part of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's address to the conference consisted of the damages of climate change and their redressal.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had emphasized on the international community to provide climate justice and established a 'Loss and Damage Fund'. This fund would be a milestone in addressing the threats posed by climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister World United Nations Poor Flood Sherry Rehman Egypt Paris November Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

6 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

20 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

22 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

22 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.