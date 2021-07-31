Pakistan hails EU parliament members’ letter on human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2021) Pakistan has welcomed the letter on human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir addressed by members of the European Parliament to the President and Vice President of the European Commission.

In response to media queries regarding the letter, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said this letter is another demonstration of the continuing global censure of the ongoing human rights violations and humanitarian crisis in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said despite India continuously peddling false propaganda in futile attempts to push the sham narrative of so-called normalcy in IIOJK, the global censure and condemnation of the Indian atrocities in IIOJK continue and have increased in the wake of the egregious violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms in IIOJK after India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said India must realize that it cannot ignore the international community's continuing calls to end its grave and systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiri people.

The Spokesperson said India will have to ultimately give in to global conscience, end its unabated human rights violations in parts of Jammu and Kashmir under its illegal occupation and take steps for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.