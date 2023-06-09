Pakistan Hajj Mission deploys trained Haram guides at Masjid Al Haram to assist pilgrims

The Pakistan Hajj Mission had deployed over 50 trained male and female Haram guides at the entrance and exit points of Masjid Al Haram to assist Pakistani pilgrims after Juma prayers, guaranteeing a seamless and hassle-free experience during their Hajj journey

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Hajj Mission had deployed over 50 trained male and female Haram guides at the entrance and exit points of Masjid Al Haram to assist Pakistani pilgrims after Juma prayers, guaranteeing a seamless and hassle-free experience during their Hajj journey.

Positioned strategically at key locations such as in front of the clock tower and seven entrances of Masjid Al Haram, a team of guides proudly adorned with Pakistani flags and easily recognizable by their distinctive green caps and vests provided invaluable assistance and guidance to over 40,000 Pakistani pilgrims after Friday prayers as they navigate towards their designated transportation for the journey back to their residences.

Working in coordination with the efficient transportation system, these committed guides play a vital role in ensuring a smooth transition for the hajj pilgrims. Their dedicated efforts ensure that the pilgrims face no challenges in locating their buses, which are strategically stationed at assigned areas for each sector.

This seamless process is of utmost importance, as it enables the pilgrims to effortlessly find their buses for transportation to their respective accommodations after prayers.

Due to the closure of the ground floor of Haram Sharif at 10 am, as directed by Saudi authorities to manage limited space, worshippers are directed to the upper sections of the mosque for Juma prayers.

This arrangement is implemented to accommodate the large number of worshippers and maintain orderly proceedings.

During peak times, Masjid Al Haram, renowned for its capacity to accommodate 2.5 million faithful, presents logistical challenges. However, the deployment of dedicated Haram guides ensures that Pakistani pilgrims face no difficulties. With pilgrims residing in eight sectors, each sector has strategically positioned bus stations for maximum convenience, allowing for easy navigation and boarding of buses that transport them directly to their assigned residences.

The invaluable assistance and guidance provided by these guides offer pilgrims a comforting sense of security as they navigate the bustling environment of Masjid Al Haram.

The Director of Hajj in Makkah, along with the Director of Moavineen and the Director of (R&R), personally oversaw the operations and activities of the Haram guides at key points. They were present to provide supervision and ensure the smooth functioning of the guides' responsibilities.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has reported that an additional 5,600 Pakistani pilgrims from the Government Scheme arrived in Makkah on Friday evening.

