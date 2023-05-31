UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Hajj Mission Ensures Comfort, Accessibility For Differently Abled Intending Pilgrims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 09:34 PM

The Pakistan Hajj Mission has taken special measures this year to cater to the needs of differently-abled intending pilgrims, ensuring their ease and comfort during their stay in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

During a recent visit, an APP correspondent assessed the facilities in several buildings, which notably encompassed the provision of wheelchairs in all structures.

Additionally, electric wheelchairs are made available to facilitate convenient transportation between residential units and the Haram, with dedicated buses serving this purpose.

In order to ensure the well-being of these special individuals, Director of Moavineen e Hujjaj Sajjad Yildrim, has personally conveyed special instructions to the staff. They have been directed to exercise extra vigilance and care towards the differently abled pilgrims, guaranteeing that their needs are met and they receive the necessary support throughout their journey.

