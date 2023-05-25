UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Hajj Mission Establishes Helpline For Hajj Pilgrims In Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 08:31 PM

The Pakistan Hajj Mission, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a dedicated helpline 800-11 666 22 in Saudi Arabia to provide facilitation and information to pilgrims, ensuring their convenience during the Hajj pilgrimage

Madinah Munawawarah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Hajj Mission, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a dedicated helpline 800-11 666 22 in Saudi Arabia to provide facilitation and information to pilgrims, ensuring their convenience during the Hajj pilgrimage.

Director General Pakistan Hajj Mission has advised hajj pilgrims to utilize the toll-free Hajj helpline to register any grievances, as well as any other issues they may encounter during their time in Madinah Munawwarah and Makkah Mukarma.

Pilgrims who have complaints can reach out to the deputy director Hajj at the following contact numbers: 059 400 2928 and 014 827 0660.

Similarly, the main control office can be contacted at 014 825 0780 and 014 824 3740.

For contacting Maktab Pakistan regarding arrival and departure matters, please use the contact number 014 827 6248. To reach Pakistan Hospital Pakistan House, you can dial 014 823 0104 or 014 825 0782. The Sector office for Dispensary B, Al Markazia can be reached at 014 819 6210, while the Sector office for dispensary C, Markazia can be contacted at 014 819 2022. For Dispensary D, please use the contact number 014 829 2899.

