Pakistan Hajj Mission remains vigilant during Mashair days, ensures pilgrims comfort

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Hajj Mission has remained vigilant during Mashair days to ensure comfort of pilgrims.

A Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony official, commenting on media queries on Tuesday, said that first of all there should be an authentic source from where complaints were received about Hajj facilities.

"We are in the process of compiling these complaints, although no doubt that issues were faced by pilgrims confirmed by our team on the spot, " he said.

The official explained,"From the time the pilgrims leave the buildings for departure to Mina on the night of 7th Zilhijja to the night they return to their buildings on 12th and 13th Zilhijja, all arrangements and control of their movement are taken over by various agencies, departments of Saudi government and service provider companies."

The Pakistan Hajj Mission's role, he added, was limited to coordinating with them and report them any inconvenience faced by the pilgrims.

For any complaint in Mashair (Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifa), the Saudi government also widely publicised helpline 1966 on which a pilgrim could call if proper services were not provided, the official said.

He was of the view that the Pakistan Hajj Mission's Moavineen, Medical and Support staff were deployed in Mashair in shifts, who assisted the pilgrims as far as possible in a crowd of over two million, and there were various video and other evidences in that regard.

The official said the Mashair area was tightly regulated that "the buses even cover the distance of 20 minutes in 4 to 6 hours, as the overall objective of Saudi government is to minimize causalities".

"Once the Mashair is over the complaints registered by the pilgrims shall be analysed to take up the matter with the Tawaffa company and Saudi government for their redressal," he added.

The official said in Hajj every year such complaints are lodged by the Pakistani pilgrims but also those of the the top ten pilgrimage countries.

He said during Mashair days the Pakistan Hajj Mission remained in contact with the Tawaffa company and Saudi Hajj Ministry for pointing out inconveniences to the Hujjaj especially in the situation when mercury touched almost 50 degree Centigrade.

The official said last year the number of Pakistanis died during Mashir days was 12 whereas during the current year, overall 35 deaths were reported so far, including nine Pakistanis.

There are around more than 25 different Saudi agencies/departments working in compressed space of Mashair to prevent casualities as far as possible, he added.

The official reiterated that after compilation of food, water, toilets and space complaints in Mashair, the matter would be taken up with the Saudi authorities.