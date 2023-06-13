UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Hajj Mission Staff Ensuring Proper Delivery Of Luggage To Pilgrims In Makkah

Published June 13, 2023

Pakistan Hajj mission staff ensuring proper delivery of luggage to pilgrims in Makkah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lost and Found Centre of the Pakistan Hajj Mission, Makkah has been ensuring the proper delivery of luggage to government scheme hajj pilgrims and asked pilgrims to take all necessary precautionary measures by clearly writing their passport numbers and Names on their bags.

Talking to the ptv news channel on Tuesday, Incharge Lost and Found Centre said that his department had successfully returned over 317 missing items, including bags, wheelchairs, mobile phones, and purses, to intending pilgrims under the government hajj scheme.

He said Hajj pilgrims submit a detailed report about their missing items, along with their descriptions, and the identification papers of their ownership in order to receive them, adding, "within a half hour we are delivering the lost items to their owners".

He further mentioned that hajj pilgrims who have misplaced their baggage should contact the Lost and Found Centre at 0567119736 for assistance.

Replying to a question, he said a dedicated call center had also been established in Makkah to receive complaints from Pakistani pilgrims.

Additional buses had been provided to facilitate pilgrims' easy and prompt movement to and from their residences and Masjid-ul-Haram, he added.

