Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) To Start Functioning Soon In Capital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:17 PM

Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) will start functioning soon in federal capital after the completion of recruitment process of the initial staff to promote Halal products within the country and abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) will start functioning soon in Federal capital after the completion of recruitment process of the initial staff to promote Halal products within the country and abroad.

"The recruitment process of 50 member staff out of total required 200 is under-process after which the authority will be fully functional", Director General, PHA, Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Muhammad Tariq Masood said on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, Dr. Tariq Masood said PHA was activated in the month of July as a result of the dynamic policies of the present government however the legislation for this authority was done in the year 2016.

The DG said the purpose of this authority was to promote imports and exports, trade and commerce at inter- provincial and international level in Halal articles and processes.

The authority would also coordinate with national and international organizations for strengthening the Halal sector and promote and encourage establishment of libraries and laboratories for the purpose of developing Halal sector.

He said the pilot project of establishing PHA in the federal capital will afterward replicated by the provinces to educate citizens and utilize Halal products trade potentials.

PHA will secure international recognition of the Halal logo to build confidence in the Halal Certification system and Pakistani Halal products abroad.

Dr. Tariq Masood informed that his authority will also work introducing a subject related to Halal products at the universities level which was direly needed for promoting awareness about this subject and motivate scholars to conduct research on permissible and non permissible foods, non-foods and services scientifically and religiously.

It was unfortunate that the concept of Halal (permissible in religion) was just limited to the meat for a common man however it has a bigger scope as it covers medicines, cosmetics, procedures as well as dresses and shoes.

Being a Muslim, it was essential for us to use medicines, cosmetics, dresses, shoes, toilet and other items after ensuring that these had no such element which was not permissible in our religious, he said while terming it indispensable to conduct research on this subject for educating the citizens.

Dr. Tariq Masood informed that his authority will also maintain a list of permissible and non permissible packed items which are imported from other countries including snacks for children.

