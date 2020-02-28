UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Halts Flights To Iran From Friday Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:01 AM

Pakistan Halts Flights to Iran From Friday Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

Pakistan's Aviation Division decided to suspend flights to and from Iran beginning on Friday over fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Pakistan's Aviation Division decided to suspend flights to and from Iran beginning on Friday over fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Thursday.

According to Pakistan's Geo News broadcaster, the suspension of flights will be in effect until further notice by the aviation division.

Pakistani Health Minister Zafar Mirza on Wednesday confirmed the first two coronavirus cases in the country.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines decided to halt flights to Azerbaijan's western Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Azerbaijan has not yet confirmed any coronavirus cases.

Neighboring Armenia also issued recommendations to limit risks for its citizens amid the global outbreak.

The Foreign Ministry on Thursday asked Armenians to limit all non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

Moreover, the Ukrainian authorities advised citizens to avoid travel to South Korea's coronavirus-hit southern cities of Daegu and Cheongdo.

While COVID-19 is spreading to Europe and the Middle East mostly via Italy and Iran, cases in Australia have been mostly connected to China. On Thursday, Australia extended the ban on entry for foreign citizens who have recently traveled to mainland China for another week until March 7.

