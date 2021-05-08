Pakistan hands over dossier to ICRC for setting up a medical corridor in Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday handed over dossier to International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for setting up an international humanitarian medical corridor to provide medical assistance and supplies of medicines to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The dossier was presented by Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi to the Head of delegation ICRC, Dragana Kojak in a meeting here.

The dossier also contained a detailed report on the medical emergency arsing after coronavirus outbreak in IIOJK.

Kojak assured Afridi to take up this issue with Indian authorities for establishing an international medical cooridor as per the resolution of Kashmir Committee.

The ICRC would continue its efforts to help Kashmiris in every possible way, she observed.