Pakistan Hands Over First Consignment Of 1800 MT Wheat To Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 10:24 PM

Pakistan hands over first consignment of 1800 MT wheat to Afghanistan

The first consignment of 1800 metric tons of wheat from Pakistan is being handed over to the Afghan authorities Thursday on the basis of humanitarian sympathy for Afghanistan, said a statement here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The first consignment of 1800 metric tons of wheat from Pakistan is being handed over to the Afghan authorities Thursday on the basis of humanitarian sympathy for Afghanistan, said a statement here.

On November 22, 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the provision of Rs 5 billion worth of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The relief supplies include 50,000 metric tons of wheat, emergency medical supplies, tents and other essentials.

The Prime Minister's decision also includes approval of reduction in key commodity tariffs and sales tax on exports from Afghanistan to Pakistan. In the context of this initiative of the Government of Pakistan, the first consignment of wheat (1800 metric tons) is being delivered to Afghanistan at Torkham, the statement said.

