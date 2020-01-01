UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Hands Over List Of Indian Prisoners To Indian High Commission

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:31 PM

Pakistan has handed over the list of Indian prisoners to Indian High Commission.Pakistan has handed over the list of 282 Indian prisoners, 55 civil and 227 fishermen to Indian High Commission in Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Pakistan has handed over the list of Indian prisoners to Indian High Commission.Pakistan has handed over the list of 282 Indian prisoners, 55 civil and 227 fishermen to Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

This step is taken under consular access agreement that was signed on May 21st, 2008.Under this agreement, both countries are required to exchange the list of prisoners two times in a year on Jan 1st and July 1st.Indian government will also hand over the list of Pakistani prisoners to Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

