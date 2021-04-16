UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Has 6 Notified Borders With Afghanistan For Trade: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan has 6 notified borders with Afghanistan for trade: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Interior Shaukat Ali on Friday informed the National Assembly that currently Pakistan has only six notified borders with Afghanistan for trade and business activities.

Responding to a calling attention notice raised by Gul Dad Khan and others regarding closure of Nawa Pass and Gorsal border points, Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali said these notified borders were included Torkham, Chaman, Badini, Angur Ada, Ghulam Khan and Kharlachi.

He said Nawa Pass and Gorsal located in Bajawar and Mohmand respectively were not notified for trade and business activities.

Both the points were closed in 2007 and 2009 respectively due to security reasons, he added.

Shaukat Ali said a border management committee decided opening of any point but it required a complete procedure. Any boarder point was opened after proper consultation with Afghan government, he said.

The movers of the calling attention emphasized the need for enhancing trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. They said more crossing points should be opened between the two countries to achieve the objective.

Later the speaker referred the matter to the standing committee on State and Frontier Regions for detailed deliberation.

