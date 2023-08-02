Open Menu

Pakistan Has Ability To Defend Itself Against All Threats: FO

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 02, 2023 | 01:23 PM

Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all threats: FO

Mumtaz Zahra says that the Foreign Minister's remarks are neither new nor extraordinary.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2023) Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra said that Pakistan had the ability to defend itself against all threats, national or foreign.

She was responding to media queries about yesterday's remarks of Foreign Minister on the threat of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

She said Pakistan has always remained engaged with Afghanistan to ensure that Afghan territory does not become a launching pad for terrorist acts inside Pakistani territory.

Mumtaz Zahra said Foreign Minister's remarks are neither new nor extraordinary.

FO Spokesperson said Foreign Minister clearly reiterated our policy to engage with Afghanistan for it to abide by its commitments to the international community including Pakistan.

