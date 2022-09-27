Pakistan has abundance of beautiful places: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Tuesday that Pakistan had an abundance of beautiful places, tourist spots and places of religious importance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Tuesday that Pakistan had an abundance of beautiful places, tourist spots and places of religious importance.

In his message on World Tourism Day, the CM said that tourist spots of Punjab were attractive to tourists and added that the tourism sector not only promoted local culture but also strengthened the national economy while creating job opportunities.

The chief minister said that the purpose of celebrating this day was to promote tourism culture in the province as the motto of world tourism day-2022 was 'rethinking tourism.' New tourist spots were being introduced along with the provision of facilities as the tourism sector was an important source to earn foreign exchange, he said. "We should also commit that the rewards of economic development will be devolved to the impecunious strata at the grassroots by promoting tourism in the country" he added.