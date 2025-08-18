Pakistan Has Achieved Economic Stability: Aurangzeb
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 06:02 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said that Pakistan has achieved economic stability and is moving towards sustainable growth
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said that Pakistan has achieved economic stability and is moving towards sustainable growth.
Appealing to the corporate sector to go through the cycle, he said that the private sector has to come forward and lead the country.
He expressed these views at the inauguration ceremony of the PHC Job Fair and Education Expo 3.0 here. The Finance Minister, Aurangzeb, said that three rating agencies were on the same page and praising Pakistan.
He said that the national tariff policy has been introduced to increase exports, etc. He said that the young women and men who were here were the future leadership of Pakistan and good to interact with them.
He was of the view that the corporate sector was missing from the exhibition.
Earlier, the Minister visited and reviewed government institutions and bank stalls at the fair and expo.
