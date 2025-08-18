Open Menu

Pakistan Has Achieved Economic Stability: Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 06:02 PM

Pakistan has achieved economic stability: Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said that Pakistan has achieved economic stability and is moving towards sustainable growth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said that Pakistan has achieved economic stability and is moving towards sustainable growth.

Appealing to the corporate sector to go through the cycle, he said that the private sector has to come forward and lead the country.

He expressed these views at the inauguration ceremony of the PHC Job Fair and Education Expo 3.0 here. The Finance Minister, Aurangzeb, said that three rating agencies were on the same page and praising Pakistan.

He said that the national tariff policy has been introduced to increase exports, etc. He said that the young women and men who were here were the future leadership of Pakistan and good to interact with them.

He was of the view that the corporate sector was missing from the exhibition.

Earlier, the Minister visited and reviewed government institutions and bank stalls at the fair and expo.

Recent Stories

From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the A ..

From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the AI-Powered Reno14 Series

28 minutes ago
 UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support I ..

UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support Index’ in IMD World Competiti ..

35 minutes ago
 Education Interface announces success of inaugural ..

Education Interface announces success of inaugural edition of National Youth Fin ..

49 minutes ago
 Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking A ..

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking Arab League's 80th anniversary

50 minutes ago
 Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at ..

Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE

1 hour ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore co ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation

1 hour ago
Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational st ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 05 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 05 paisa against US Dollar

2 minutes ago
 Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost import ..

Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..

2 hours ago
 NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation ..

NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Du ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..

2 hours ago
 Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan