Pakistan has all ingredients to tap IT exports worth $25 bln: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan had all the ingredients to increase its Information Technology (IT) exports to the tune of $25 billion in two to three years.

"Investment in the IT sector can fetch quick rewards and dividends and go a long way in addressing our unemployment problem," he said on his tweet handle account.

The PM, who a day earlier attended the national seminar on untapping the IT potential of Pakistan, said the event held under the banner of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was a reflection of our collective resolve to make Pakistan an IT hub.

"The seminar, attended by all stakeholders from the public & private sectors, laid the groundwork for an IT revolution that the country so desperately needs," he said.

He said, "The SIFC, which represents the whole-of-the-government approach, will ensure the provision of policy continuity and predictability in the IT, agriculture, mines and minerals, and defense production sectors." "Governments may come and go but the economic revival plan will be implemented with the same energy and passion," he said.

"The IT industry will have all the facilitation, and it needs to grow under a one-window arrangement.""It is now on the industry leaders to access the most of the opportunity. I have my full faith in their ability," he added.