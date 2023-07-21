Open Menu

Pakistan Has All Ingredients To Tap IT Exports Worth $25 Bln: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Pakistan has all ingredients to tap IT exports worth $25 bln: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan had all the ingredients to increase its Information Technology (IT) exports to the tune of $25 billion in two to three years.

"Investment in the IT sector can fetch quick rewards and dividends and go a long way in addressing our unemployment problem," he said on his tweet handle account.

The PM, who a day earlier attended the national seminar on untapping the IT potential of Pakistan, said the event held under the banner of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was a reflection of our collective resolve to make Pakistan an IT hub.

"The seminar, attended by all stakeholders from the public & private sectors, laid the groundwork for an IT revolution that the country so desperately needs," he said.

He said, "The SIFC, which represents the whole-of-the-government approach, will ensure the provision of policy continuity and predictability in the IT, agriculture, mines and minerals, and defense production sectors." "Governments may come and go but the economic revival plan will be implemented with the same energy and passion," he said.

"The IT industry will have all the facilitation, and it needs to grow under a one-window arrangement.""It is now on the industry leaders to access the most of the opportunity. I have my full faith in their ability," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Exports Agriculture Same Hub May Event All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

3 minutes ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

3 minutes ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

20 minutes ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection fac ..

Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection facility at Karachi Port

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecrat ..

Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

1 hour ago
PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

11 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

11 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan