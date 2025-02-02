Pakistan Has Always Progressed In PML-N Govt: Atta Tarar
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that Pakistan’s economy is improving, emerging from the risk of default, and moving towards development.
Addressing workers in his constituency, he said Pinky Gogi and the Captain looted Pakistan and fabricated false narratives when held accountable. He assured that promises made during the 22-day campaign would be fulfilled, highlighting improvements in the country's economic situation, declining inflation, and the Prime Minister’s efforts to drive development. Positive economic news continues to emerge, he added.
Tarar said that Pinky Gogi and the Captain harmed Pakistan and resorted to religious narratives when the Al-Qadir case verdict was announced. However, he said, with their influence gone, the country is back on the path to progress.
He criticized the former prime minister for selling watches, contrasting it with the current leadership’s introduction of SOPs for Toshakhana. According to him, Pakistan has historically progressed under the PML-N, while opponents focused on amassing wealth rather than solving national issues.
He pledged to make Township an exemplary area and emphasized that under Uraan Pakistan, further development is expected this year. The stock exchange is reaching historic highs, and he urged workers to challenge those spreading misinformation. He also criticized opponents for neglecting national development and showing indifference to the sacrifices of young soldiers defending Pakistan.
He concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to strengthening the economy with public cooperation.
Recent Stories
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WOW festival 2025 concludes with grand celebrations at Alhamra1 minute ago
-
Lawyer found murdered in Shalimar Colony flat1 minute ago
-
Pakistan has always progressed in PML-N govt: Atta Tarar1 minute ago
-
Motorway police carried operation against illegal vehicle parking11 minutes ago
-
KP CM for restructuring of Anti-Corruption establishment11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor stresses economic stability, IT growth over votes11 minutes ago
-
Police launch grand operation against drug dealers, 42 held41 minutes ago
-
Preparations completed for 2025's first polio eradication campaign41 minutes ago
-
Rescue personnel on high alert in Galiyat amid tourist influx for snowfall41 minutes ago
-
International community urged to play role in resolving Kashmir issue51 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead51 minutes ago
-
FC soldier Khan Waiz laid to rest with military honors in Abbottabad1 hour ago