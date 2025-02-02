Open Menu

Pakistan Has Always Progressed In PML-N Govt: Atta Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that Pakistan’s economy is improving, emerging from the risk of default, and moving towards development.

Addressing workers in his constituency, he said Pinky Gogi and the Captain looted Pakistan and fabricated false narratives when held accountable. He assured that promises made during the 22-day campaign would be fulfilled, highlighting improvements in the country's economic situation, declining inflation, and the Prime Minister’s efforts to drive development. Positive economic news continues to emerge, he added.

Tarar said that Pinky Gogi and the Captain harmed Pakistan and resorted to religious narratives when the Al-Qadir case verdict was announced. However, he said, with their influence gone, the country is back on the path to progress.

He criticized the former prime minister for selling watches, contrasting it with the current leadership’s introduction of SOPs for Toshakhana. According to him, Pakistan has historically progressed under the PML-N, while opponents focused on amassing wealth rather than solving national issues.

He pledged to make Township an exemplary area and emphasized that under Uraan Pakistan, further development is expected this year. The stock exchange is reaching historic highs, and he urged workers to challenge those spreading misinformation. He also criticized opponents for neglecting national development and showing indifference to the sacrifices of young soldiers defending Pakistan.

He concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to strengthening the economy with public cooperation.

