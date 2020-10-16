UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Has Authentic Proofs Of Indian Involvements In Terrorism Activities: Dr Moeed

Fri 16th October 2020

Pakistan has authentic proofs of Indian involvements in terrorism activities: Dr Moeed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday said Pakistan had solid proof of Indian involvement in terrorism and subversive activities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday said Pakistan had solid proof of Indian involvement in terrorism and subversive activities in Pakistan .

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan was ready to hold negotiation to resolve all outstanding issues with India including lingering Kashmir dispute.

He said India was committing atrocities and barbarism on the oppressed Muslims especially Kashmiri people. The government was highlighting Indian bloodbath and gruesome human rights violation at all international forums, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

