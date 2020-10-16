Pakistan has authentic proofs of Indian involvements in terrorism activities: Dr Moeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday said Pakistan had solid proof of Indian involvement in terrorism and subversive activities in Pakistan

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan was ready to hold negotiation to resolve all outstanding issues with India including lingering Kashmir dispute.

He said India was committing atrocities and barbarism on the oppressed Muslims especially Kashmiri people. The government was highlighting Indian bloodbath and gruesome human rights violation at all international forums, he added.