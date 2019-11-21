UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Has Become Investment-friendly Country: President Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:22 PM

Pakistan has become investment-friendly country: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan had become an investment-friendly country due to effective economic policies of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan had become an investment-friendly country due to effective economic policies of the government.

He was addressing the 5th China Agro Chemical (CAC) Pakistan Summit held at the Expo Centre here.

Urging the international community to invest in the country, he said there was a vast scope of investment in the country especially in the agriculture sector.

He said friendship of Pakistan and China was exemplary and the both countries understood their regional and cultural matters.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was also a great admirer of China and its development made in the past few decades, adding that the PM appreciated Chinese positive role for peace in the world in his UN General Assembly speech.

"The both countries are working for peace and economic development in the region," he said.

The president said the CPEC would play a vital role in the economy, peace and environment of the regional countries.

He said China had worked a lot in agriculture and the both countries should exchange their expertise in the sector.

The president appreciated China for its work in seeds production and said Pakistan should also get benefit from its research.

He expressed his pleasure over implementation of the second phase of the free trade agreement between Pakistan and China from this December and urged traders to enhance trade with China.

He criticised India for not cooperating in sustaining peace as well as environmental issues in the region, adding that all minorities, including the Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and Dalats, were facing hardships in India.

About the national economy, Dr Alvi said it was a good news for the people that economic indicators were positive which were bringing about healthy changes in the business activities.

Later, the president inaugurated the CAC exhibition and visited stalls.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Exchange Business China Agriculture CPEC December Muslim Christian All From Government Agreement Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

OIC Calls for Strengthening Intra-OIC Cooperation ..

5 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General receives credentials of Mala ..

5 minutes ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Chairman of the ..

5 minutes ago

Israeli President Gives Knesset Three Weeks to For ..

2 minutes ago

OGDCL, PPL to spend Rs 1.384 bln on welfare projec ..

2 minutes ago

Tusk to decide in January if Orban stays in EPP

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.