Pakistan has become investment-friendly country: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan had become an investment-friendly country due to effective economic policies of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan had become an investment-friendly country due to effective economic policies of the government.

He was addressing the 5th China Agro Chemical (CAC) Pakistan Summit held at the Expo Centre here.

Urging the international community to invest in the country, he said there was a vast scope of investment in the country especially in the agriculture sector.

He said friendship of Pakistan and China was exemplary and the both countries understood their regional and cultural matters.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was also a great admirer of China and its development made in the past few decades, adding that the PM appreciated Chinese positive role for peace in the world in his UN General Assembly speech.

"The both countries are working for peace and economic development in the region," he said.

The president said the CPEC would play a vital role in the economy, peace and environment of the regional countries.

He said China had worked a lot in agriculture and the both countries should exchange their expertise in the sector.

The president appreciated China for its work in seeds production and said Pakistan should also get benefit from its research.

He expressed his pleasure over implementation of the second phase of the free trade agreement between Pakistan and China from this December and urged traders to enhance trade with China.

He criticised India for not cooperating in sustaining peace as well as environmental issues in the region, adding that all minorities, including the Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and Dalats, were facing hardships in India.

About the national economy, Dr Alvi said it was a good news for the people that economic indicators were positive which were bringing about healthy changes in the business activities.

Later, the president inaugurated the CAC exhibition and visited stalls.