UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Has Been Part Of 46 UN Peacekeeping Missions Across The World

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:46 PM

Pakistan has been part of 46 UN Peacekeeping missions across the world

Pakistan have sent 4, 460 soldiers on different UN missions across the world.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2020) Pakistan has been part of 46 missions of the United Nations Organizations across the globe, DG MO Major General Numan Zakria has said.

He said Pakistan has been dispatching its soldiers for different missions for last 18 years and over 400 women of peacekeepers remained part of the UN missions.

He expressed these views while addressing at a seminar held at NUST, Islamabad. United Nations Organizations (UNO) Secretary General Antonio Guterres also graced the occasion. “4, 460 soldiers are serving under the UN missions in various parts of the world,” said the DG MO.

The hall was full of security experts, military officials, students and staff members of the organization.

Major General Numan Zakria said that they always trained their troops before sending them on international missions. He said that father of the nation Quaid Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had said that Pakistan would not stay away from helping other nations in time of trouble.

“Participation of Pakistani contingents is reflection of what father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had said,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World United Nations Numan Women From

Recent Stories

Revenue shouldn't be increased by taxing food item ..

3 minutes ago

Finance Division dismisses speculations on IMF Rev ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Justice Qazi Isa ..

1 minute ago

French MPs begin debating controversial pensions b ..

1 minute ago

Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) organize ..

1 minute ago

Over 1,000 Finnish Households Remain Without Power ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.