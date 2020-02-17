Pakistan has been part of 46 UN Peacekeeping missions across the world

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan have sent 4, 460 soldiers on different UN missions across the world.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2020) Pakistan has been part of 46 missions of the United Nations Organizations across the globe, DG MO Major General Numan Zakria has said.

He said Pakistan has been dispatching its soldiers for different missions for last 18 years and over 400 women of peacekeepers remained part of the UN missions.

He expressed these views while addressing at a seminar held at NUST, Islamabad. United Nations Organizations (UNO) Secretary General Antonio Guterres also graced the occasion. “4, 460 soldiers are serving under the UN missions in various parts of the world,” said the DG MO.

The hall was full of security experts, military officials, students and staff members of the organization.

Major General Numan Zakria said that they always trained their troops before sending them on international missions. He said that father of the nation Quaid Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had said that Pakistan would not stay away from helping other nations in time of trouble.

“Participation of Pakistani contingents is reflection of what father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had said,” he added.