Pakistan has best foreign policy, no compromise on national security: Sarwar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Sarwar Khan Saturday said Pakistan had best foreign policy and there would be no compromise on the national security.

Addressing a press conference here at Public Secretariat , he opined that clarity had been made in the foreign policy and Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan.

Sarwar underlined that no drone strikes would be allowed in the country, adding, now Pakistan stood for its honour and survival.

"We are working for justice, humanity and sovereignty," he added.

Th minister said Pakistan would not allow any country to use its soil for distorting regional peace.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance on various issues was eulogized nationally and internationally.

Sarwar mentioned that the budget 2021-22 was people friendly whereas Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) had been increased from Rs 600 billion to Rs 900 billion, which would provide employment opportunities to the people.

The welfare program had been increased from Rs 200 billion to Rs 260 billion, he added.

Last year, he said Rs 20 million were distributed among the deserving people.

The minister termed the budget as farmer-friendly , adding the farmers would get relief through various schemes.

Sarwar Khan said that Rawalpindi Ring Road was a game-changer project, adding that the project would begin this fiscal year.

He pointed out the Ring Road project would be completed by the next elections.

"Ring Road has been re-aligned," he added.

To meet the water shortage, five dams would be built in Rawalpindi to increase water reserves where two dams under construction to be completed this year, the minister said.

He said the PTI government was giving special attention to the education sector as five-degree colleges in his constituency would be established whereas a technical University was approved in principle.

The minister said that vocational training Institutes were being set up, adding that skilled force, professional training was need of the hour to meet the challenges and provide employment opportunities to the youth.

"There are 7.5 million Pakistanis abroad, Rs 29 billion has been remitted to Pakistan. Billions of rupees are being spent for the construction of roads and development projects in his constituency in two years", he added.

"Rs. 65 crore has also been allocated for the completion of a hospital started by Chaudhry Nisar," he told.

The minister said Pakistan had implemented Financial Action Task Force (FATF) 26 points, whereas India was the world's biggest terrorist as no Super FATF law enforced on it.

The government went to IMF where they were asked to increase electricity, gas and tax rates, but we refused to take dictation, he added.

Elections would be held on time, he said, adding PTI would also win the 2023 elections with a thumping majority.

He said the United States had no base in Pakistan at the moment and it was decided to not give any base to US.

He elaborated that according to IATA rules, any ship could be allowed to land on any issue.

"An Indian plane can also land at our airport due to a technical problem.

All eight borders of Afghanistan have been sealed, and the border from Chaman to Iran has been largely fenced," the minister said.

He termed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government was responsible for expensive electricity.

"If the price of oil goes up, electricity will become more expensive," he pointed out.

He was of the view that the popularity graph of PTI had been going up for the last two weeks, adding the next two budgets would bring further improvement.

The government had focused to control inflation, adding unemployment was a more critical issue whereas 1.6 million people were sent abroad for employment in three years.