Pakistan Has Clear Stance On Palestine, Kashmir: Minister HR

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:52 PM

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari on Monday said that Pakistan has adopted a very clear stance on the issues of Palestine and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari on Monday said that Pakistan has adopted a very clear stance on the issues of Palestine and Kashmir.

From the day first, we have our firm policy on Kashmir and Palestine, she said while talking to a private television channel. She stressed the need for helping innocent Palestinian who were struggling for their rights and facing Israeli aggression since long.

Since creation of Pakistan, she said we have adopted a candid policy for supporting the Muslim community anywhere in the world.

Replying to a questions about Journalist Protection Bill, the minister said a summery has been tabled beforethe Parliament for further procedure.

After the approval of Journalist Protection Bill, Women Journalist Harassment, and Forced Disappearance Bill would be forwarded to standing committees for necessary action, she remarked. Meanwhile, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that we had been raising voice for the rights of Muslims even before the creation of Pakistan.

Lauding the role of present leadership, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has also given a strong statement in favour of the Palestine and against the Israeli aggression. He said Pakistan had deep rooted relations with Palestine and Kashmir and their problems must be resolved without any delay.

