Pakistan has come out of crisis, says Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@fidahassanain)

PM says Pakistan has come out of crisis and is on the right track, saying that they would introduce an attendance system for the teachers at public schools. The PM also announces interest free loans for the citizens.

LAYYAH: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan has come out of the crisis situation and was on the right track, vowing that making Pakistan a welfare state is “ideology of Pakistan”.

The Prime Minister said that getting people out of poverty line was the dream and was introducing programmes like “Ehsas Programme”.

He said the country was under huge debt due to the previous governments and when they came into power they heavy loan back to the lenders, arguing that the country would have been defaulted had the loan not been paid timely.

PM Khan said that they would provide one buffalo, three cows and three goats will be given under “Ehsas Programm” besides assets and support for small businesses in Layyah and other poor districts of the country. He said they would uplift the poor people. He also said that they were going to establish a system for teachers for their attendance.

“We’ll bring revolution in health sector of the country,” said PM Imran Khan, adding that education system will also be upgraded. “We are working on a latest system for teachers’ attendance and in classrooms of public sector schools.

Talking about police, he stated that he had asked Inspector General of Police, Punjab (IGP) take on big criminals while the small ones would automatically be on the right track. He said that big fishes flew abroad while the poor were treated differently.

“We are payment huge loan back to the lenders every year,” said the PM. He said the economy now was improving, saying that the coming days would come up with good news.

He expressed these views while addressing an inaugural ceremony for “Ehsas Programme” in Layyah. He said under this programme, 80,000 citizens would be provided loan free support from the state.