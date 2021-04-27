UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Has Conducive Environment For Setting Up New Oil Refinery: Hammad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said Pakistan had conducive environment for setting up a new oil refinery.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki who called on him here.

Hammad Azhar said Pakistan and Saudi Arab had deep brotherly relations based on shared faith, traditions and customs, and stressed the need to further strengthen them, according to a press release.

Pak-Saudi bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and the prime minister's forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia also came under discussion in the meeting.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum (SAPM) Tabish Gohar and Secretary Power Division were also present in the meeting.

The SAPM briefed the ambassador about the proposed new oil refining policy. Various incentives in tax, custom duty and tariff would be part of the new refining policy, he said.

The ambassador congratulated the minister for assuming the charge of energy ministry.

He said Saudi Arabia wanted to further enhance its ties with Pakistan.

