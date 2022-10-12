Pakistan has democratically elected civilian govt: US

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ned Price, US State Department spokesperson, says they value their long standing cooperation with Pakistan and the both sides will continue to cooperate in different fields.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2022) The United States has said ghat Pakistan has a democratically elected civilian government and has appreciated it's long standing cooperation with it.

"We value our long standing cooperation with Pakistan," US State Department spokesperson Ned price has said in a press conference in Washington DC.

He says that Islamabad and Washington share common interests in many areas.

Price states that both US and Pakistan will continue cooperation in different fields including security and the economy.

Alocal private tv channel has also reported that Price is of the view that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, pointing out that the US officials meet regularly with senior officials of the Pakistani government.

According to Ned Price, the US government discusses with Pakistan the future of the Afghan people and stability in Afghanistan.

He says that the both sides constantly discuss issues, including the security situation and challenges in the region.

Besides it, Ned says there is an adequate tracking mechanism for the money given to help the flood victims to ensure the aid lands in their deserving hands. The representatives of the US government and USAID visit the affected areas and submit reports regularly, he noted.

He said that USAID staff make regular trips to monitor the US government's programmes in the field.