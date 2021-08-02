UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Has Emerged As An Important Country In The Decisions Of The Region Due To The Civil Military Establishment Being On The Same Page And Excellent Diplomacy Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:33 PM

Pakistan has emerged as an important country in the decisions of the region due to the Civil Military Establishment being on the same page and excellent diplomacy Khawaja Rameez Hassan

PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez in a press release said that the state is on the right track

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez in a press release said that the state is on the right track. He said that Pakistan has emerged as an important country in the decisions of the region due to the Civil Military Establishment being on the same page and excellent diplomacy.

He more added during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan is facing a very sensitive situation which is facing internal and external challenges. Opposition parties’statements against the state and state institutions can be extremely damaging at this time

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Punjab Same From Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan's armed forces are a symbol of national D ..

Pakistan's armed forces are a symbol of national Dignity Khawaja Rameez Hassan

8 minutes ago
 Karakoram Highway blocked at three points due land ..

Karakoram Highway blocked at three points due land-sliding

11 minutes ago
 World community, UN urged to play role for Kashmir ..

World community, UN urged to play role for Kashmiris

57 seconds ago
 WAPDA connects two portions of diversion tunnel at ..

WAPDA connects two portions of diversion tunnel at Mohmand Dam

58 seconds ago
 Watchdog Calls on States to Fast-Track Talks on Tr ..

Watchdog Calls on States to Fast-Track Talks on Treaty to Ban 'Killer Robots'

1 minute ago
  

 

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.