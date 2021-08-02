Pakistan has emerged as an important country in the decisions of the region due to the Civil Military Establishment being on the same page and excellent diplomacy Khawaja Rameez Hassan

PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez in a press release said that the state is on the right track

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez in a press release said that the state is on the right track. He said that Pakistan has emerged as an important country in the decisions of the region due to the Civil Military Establishment being on the same page and excellent diplomacy.

He more added during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan is facing a very sensitive situation which is facing internal and external challenges. Opposition parties’statements against the state and state institutions can be extremely damaging at this time