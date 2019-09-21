UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Has Enormous Talent, Potential To Progress In The Field Of Science And Technology: Dr.S.M Junaid Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 06:19 PM

Pakistan has enormous talent, potential to progress in the field of science and technology: Dr.S.M Junaid Zaidi

Executive Director of Comsats Dr.S.M Junaid Zaidi said Pakistan could progress heavily in the field of science and technology owing to the talent and potential it had possessed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Executive Director of Comsats Dr.S.M Junaid Zaidi said Pakistan could progress heavily in the field of science and technology owing to the talent and potential it had possessed.

Zaidi said COMSATS had a great potential to sensitize the world to rely on Science and Technology for progress and prosperity of the people in the less developed countries in Asia, Latin America and Africa, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Dr.S.M Junaid Zaidi briefed media that the Commission on Science&Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) was going to celebrate its Silver Jubilee next month and a summit in this connection would be held in Ghana on October 29, 2019.

President Ghana Mr. Nana Akufu Addo who is the current Chairperson of COMSATS would chair the fourth heads of states and governments meeting.

The executive director along with his delegation would participate in this meeting. Agenda of the meeting would to enhance the outreach of COMSATS across the globe and devise ways to generate more interest of the developed countries to increase their level of cooperation with countries of the South.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World Technology Progress Ghana October 2019 Silver Media Asia

Recent Stories

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

23 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

23 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

23 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

38 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

38 minutes ago

UAE-India task force on investments holds 7th meet ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.