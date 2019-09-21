Pakistan has enormous talent, potential to progress in the field of science and technology: Dr.S.M Junaid Zaidi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Executive Director of Comsats Dr.S.M Junaid Zaidi said Pakistan could progress heavily in the field of science and technology owing to the talent and potential it had possessed.

Zaidi said COMSATS had a great potential to sensitize the world to rely on Science and Technology for progress and prosperity of the people in the less developed countries in Asia, Latin America and Africa, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Dr.S.M Junaid Zaidi briefed media that the Commission on Science&Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) was going to celebrate its Silver Jubilee next month and a summit in this connection would be held in Ghana on October 29, 2019.

President Ghana Mr. Nana Akufu Addo who is the current Chairperson of COMSATS would chair the fourth heads of states and governments meeting.

The executive director along with his delegation would participate in this meeting. Agenda of the meeting would to enhance the outreach of COMSATS across the globe and devise ways to generate more interest of the developed countries to increase their level of cooperation with countries of the South.