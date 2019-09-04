Pakistan has exposed fascist,racist face of India :Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Wednesday said that Pakistan has exposed the fascist, racist and extremist face of Indian government which has been following the ideology of Hindutwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Wednesday said that Pakistan has exposed the fascist, racist and extremist face of Indian government which has been following the ideology of Hindutwa.

Speaking a chief guest at a seminar on Kashmir scenario, she said that Prime Minister has emerged as the best advocate of Kashmir by pleading their case through diplomacy.

She said that inhuman Indian repression of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir has nullified its claim of largest democracy of the world .

In IOK, Indian occupation forces have literally turned the state into a open-air prison by imposing clampdown and curfew and cutting the valley from rest of the world by suspending communication linkages internet, broadband, mobile and landline telephone services.

She said that Kashmiris were facing acute shortage of edibles and medicines and they were looking towards the world community and human rights organizations.

She said that in civilized world, torture of even animals is not tolerated but here 8 million Kashmiri humans were brutalized and imprisoned by colonial forces of India.

The arrival of Saudi deputy foreign minister and United Arab Emirates (UAE) foreign ministers was manifestation of their trust in the leadership of Imran Khan and his diplomatic efforts on Kashmir, she added.

Terming students of International Islamic University as Pakistan's ambassadorsin their respective countries, she expressed the hope that they would advocatethe case of Kashmir in their native countries.