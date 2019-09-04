Pakistan has exposed fascist,racist face of India : Firdous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that Pakistan has fully exposed the fascist, racist and extremist face of Indian government, which has been following following the ideology of Hindutwa.

Speaking as chief guest at a seminar on Kashmir scenario, she said that the Prime Minister has emerged as the best advocate of Kashmir by pleading their case through diplomacy.

She said that inhuman Indian repression of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir has undermined its claim of largest democracy of the world.

In IOK, Indian occupation forces have literally turned the state into a open-air prison by imposing clampdown and curfew and cutting the valley from rest of the world by suspending communication linkages internet, broadband, mobile and landline telephone services.

She said that Kashmiris were facing acute shortage of edibles and medicines and looking towards the world community and human rights organizations.

She said that in civilized world, torture of even animals was not tolerated but here 8 million Kashmiri humans were brutalized and imprisoned by colonial forces of India.

The arrival of Saudi deputy foreign minister and United Arab Emirates (UAE) foreign minister, was manifestation of their trust in the leadership of Imran Khan and his diplomatic efforts on Kashmir, she added.

Terming students of International Islamic University as Pakistan's ambassadors in their respective countries, she expressed the hope that they would advocate the case of Kashmir in their native countries.

Appreciating the management of IIU for feeling the pain of Kashmiri brethren, Dr Firdous said that such support for the Kashmir cause would prove a source of inspiration for the besieged people of Kashmir.

She said that the students of the university would become a source of promoting true and soft image of Pakistan in the world. She said that Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir was based on principles and it was also responsibility of the students of the university to promote this stance.

She said that condemnation by Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) of the inhuman curfew and communication blackout in Occupied Kashmir was diplomatic victory of Pakistan and a clear defeat of India.

However she said that " people of Pakistan and Kashmir wanted more concrete steps from the OIC as being Muslim we have the relationship of body and soul." For highlighting this issue, the Prime Minister had decided to observe September 6 as Defence Day of Kashmir as it was the jugular vein of Pakistan.

She said that martyrs of the nation were real heroes of the nation who sacrificed their today for its tomorrow.

She said that Muslims here fully believed that wars were fought withthe power of faith in Allah Almighty.