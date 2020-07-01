Pakistan has fuel storage capacity: Babar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Wednesday said Pakistan had the fuel storage capacity for less than 30 days.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "We do not have fuel storage capacity.

" Commenting on the recent fuel shortage, he said, there was less demand of diesel and petroleum products during the period of lockdown but no negative impact was witnessed in May.

To a question, he said Pakistan State Oil had purchased the petroleum products at the rate of 11 and 12 Dollar per barrel.

To another question, he made it clear that he was not running any private company after joining the government.