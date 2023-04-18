UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Has Fulfilled All Strict Conditions Of IMF: Senator Qadir

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources Mohammad Abdul Qadir on Tuesday said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should now grant its loan tranche as Pakistan had fulfilled its all the strict conditions

Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources Mohammad Abdul Qadir on Tuesday said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should now grant its loan tranche as Pakistan had fulfilled its all the strict conditions.

The country was going through a very difficult period due to political and financial pressure, he added.

Senator Abdul Qadir, in a statement, said the Pakistani nation would never forget the timely assistance of the neighbouring countries, including China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

China, he added, rolled over its existing loan of $2 billion, while the UAE promised to pay a debt of $3 billion to Pakistan.

He said Pakistan would have to evolve a national policy to meet its energy needs.

The economic stability would be possible only if the government and the entire nation showed collective responsibility, with adopting the saving culture, he noted.

Senator Abdul Qadir said the country should learn lessons from the successful economies of the world and devise long-term economic policies. Pakistan could achieve the goal of economic and social stability only by following the policies of self-reliance, he underlined.

He said with improvement in the law and order situation, foreigners would not have any fear to invest in Pakistan. The country's economic indicators would start giving positive signals next year, he added.

