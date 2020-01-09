UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Has Great Potential For Tourism: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minster for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan is endowed with tremendous potential for tourism.

He shared his experiences of travelling abroad and stated that Pakistan is the most beautiful country in the world at the award ceremony of First Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration License (TPRI).

According to the press release the minster said that the ceremony was the exact reflection of the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan who sensitized the whole nation regarding the potential of tourism, especially religious tourism in the country.

He said TPRI was introduced in National Aviation Policy 2019 to enhance the Tourism potential in Pakistan.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Aviation appreciated the Aviation Division, Civil Aviation Authority and all stakeholders of Aviation industry in formulating the National Aviation Policy 2019.

He further appreciated the former Secretary Aviation, Shahrukh Nusrat for his tireless efforts in compiling and presenting the National Aviation Policy 2019 to the Federal Cabinet.

He highlighted and appreciated the vision of the Prime Minister regarding tourism promotion in the country.

He further mentioned that Pakistan is blessed with four seasons in a year which is a unique blessing of Allah.

He mentioned that many top carriers were interested in enhancing their operations to Pakistan including new destinations which would result in promotion of Pakistan as top tourist destination.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahrukh Nusrat, former Secretary Aviation/Director General CAA cited the vision of the Prime Minister and mentioned that it was in the light of the same vision that the architecture of the new National Aviation Policy 2019 was built on.

He congratulated the team of Aviation Division, Civil Aviation Authority officers and all the stakeholders of Aviation Section including the airline operators.

He mentioned that the focused Policy aimed at ease of doing business, reduction in cost of doing business and to bring improvement in the Aviation Sector in general and the domestic aviation in particular.

He thanked the stakeholders for having come up with very rationalized, tangible and potent suggestions which were duly incorporated in the NAP 2019.

Hassan Nasir Jamy, Secretary Aviation and Director General Civil Aviation Authority mentioned the emphasis laid on the tourism promotion by the Prime Minister Imran Khan considering it to be a multipronged tool for not only economic development but also for projection of soft image of Pakistan as a preferred tourist destination.

He appreciated the valuable efforts by the former Secretary Shahrukh Nusrat and the contribution by the Aviation Division and the Civil Aviation Authority.

He stated that it was an excellent policy which now required the same level of hard work, motivation and efforts in successful implementation. He congratulated M/S Aircraft Sales and Services Limited for getting the first TPRI license.

