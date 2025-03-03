Open Menu

Pakistan Has Highest Rate Of Congenital Deafness: Dr Nusrat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM

Pakistan has highest rate of congenital deafness: Dr Nusrat

Dr Syed Nusrat Raza, Head of ENT at Foundation University Medical College (FUMC), said on Monday that Pakistan has the highest rate of congenital deafness in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Dr Syed Nusrat Raza, Head of ENT at Foundation University Medical College (FUMC), said on Monday that Pakistan has the highest rate of congenital deafness in the world.

Talking to a private news channel regarding world hearing day, he said that hereditary factors, including cousin marriages, are a major cause of deafness in children.

The prevalence of congenital or early-onset hearing loss in Pakistan is approximately 6 per 1,000 newborns, significantly higher than the global average, he added.

He further added that the maternal infections such as rubella during pregnancy also contribute to the condition.

"In my experience, more than 80% of children with congenital deafness have close relatives with the same condition," he added.

He emphasized that the early diagnosis and treatment Cochlear implants can help restore hearing by directly stimulating the auditory nerve, allowing children to hear and develop speech.

He recommended newborn hearing screenings and awareness campaigns to reduce risks and ensure timely treatment for affected children.

Recent Stories

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first Wh ..

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony

2 minutes ago
 European defence stocks soar as govts up military ..

European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend

8 minutes ago
 Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes o ..

Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office

8 minutes ago
 EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, indu ..

EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry

15 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

15 minutes ago
 Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chinio ..

Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot

8 minutes ago
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

8 minutes ago
 Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcomin ..

Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

48 minutes ago
 NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing pro ..

NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chai ..

8 minutes ago
 Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfa ..

Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfall

48 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistanis an asset: Syedaal Khan

Overseas Pakistanis an asset: Syedaal Khan

50 seconds ago
 DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 7 ..

DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan