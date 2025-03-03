Pakistan Has Highest Rate Of Congenital Deafness: Dr Nusrat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Dr Syed Nusrat Raza, Head of ENT at Foundation University Medical College (FUMC), said on Monday that Pakistan has the highest rate of congenital deafness in the world.
Talking to a private news channel regarding world hearing day, he said that hereditary factors, including cousin marriages, are a major cause of deafness in children.
The prevalence of congenital or early-onset hearing loss in Pakistan is approximately 6 per 1,000 newborns, significantly higher than the global average, he added.
He further added that the maternal infections such as rubella during pregnancy also contribute to the condition.
"In my experience, more than 80% of children with congenital deafness have close relatives with the same condition," he added.
He emphasized that the early diagnosis and treatment Cochlear implants can help restore hearing by directly stimulating the auditory nerve, allowing children to hear and develop speech.
He recommended newborn hearing screenings and awareness campaigns to reduce risks and ensure timely treatment for affected children.
