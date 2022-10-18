MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan has highest ratio of Breast Cancer in Asia as around 109 women fall prey to the fatal disease daily in the country.

Nishtar Medical Unversity (NMU) VC, Dr Rana Altaf, said this while addressing the participants of an awareness walk here on Tuesday.

He informed that the deadly disease could be cured if diagonsed timely at early stages.

In charge Cancer Centre Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood stated that it was right of every woman to have awareness about it.

He advised women to undergo regular check up on monthly basis and get their mammography test conducted annually after they turn 40.

Earlier, an awareness walk was held which began from Nishtar Hospital main gate and culminated at Cancer Centre.

A good number of doctors, paramedics and nurses participated in it.