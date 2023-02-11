UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Has Huge Potential Of Dairy Farming: Minister

Published February 11, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Agriculture Bilal Afzal said on Saturday that Pakistan had huge potential of dairy farming.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here. A delegation of Netherland's organisation Friesland Campina exchanged views over modern dairy farming in Pakistan.

Minister appreciated the work of Friesland Campina in developing countries.

He said that steps of Friesland Campina were laudable for increasing average quantity of milk among small farmers.

Bilal Afzal said that at present there were almost 48 million cows in the country.

Per litre increase in average quantity of milk would help country to earn Rs 7.2 billion annually, he added.

