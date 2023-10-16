Open Menu

Pakistan Has Immense Investment Potential That Requires More Projection: Secretary General BIE, Paris

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secretary General BIE, Paris

Secretary General of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), Paris Dimitri S. Kerkentzes on Monday said that Pakistan had immense potential for investment that required more projection on various platforms including Expos

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Secretary General of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), Paris Dimitri S. Kerkentzes on Monday said that Pakistan had immense potential for investment that required more projection on various platforms including Expos.

While expressing his gratitude to the contributions made by Pakistan in the Rules Committee of BIE emphasized that Pakistan offered multiple opportunities regarding trade and the same needed to be fortified effectively.

The Embassy of Pakistan France held a special event to mark the accomplishments of the outgoing Members of the Rules Committee of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) of which Pakistan is a very active member.

Trade & Investment Officer Arooj Mehwish Rizvi in the presence of Ambassador of Pakistan Asim Iftikhar Ahmad welcomed the Secretary General of BIE Dimitri S. Kerkentzes together with the Representatives of Belgium, Angola, Romania, USA, Columbia, Haiti and Malta, to the Embassy. The officer said that Pakistan was elected as a Member of the Rules Committee in 2019 and was re-elected for a subsequent term of two years in 2021 - which now stands completed, a press release said.

The Ambassador of Pakistan Asim Iftikhar Ahmad in his address appreciated the role of BIE in facilitating Pakistan's participation in international events and Expos. He said that effective trade diplomacy together with international players (BIE) plays a significant role in projecting the businesses and finding new avenues/markets.

He thanked BIE for extending its support to Pakistan as a Member State regarding the promotion of its exports and further added that BIE is playing a lead role in bridging developing countries with developed ones in the areas of trade and investment.

It is worth mentioning that BIE is the intergovernmental organisation in charge of overseeing and regulating all international exhibitions that last more than three weeks and are of non-commercial nature (Expos). Starting from 31 countries that created the BIE in 1928, the Organisation has grown to 182 Member States, as a result of the success and the appeal of Expos.

Four (4) types of Expos are organised under its auspices: World Expos, Specialised Expos, Horticultural Expos and the Triennale di Milano. The headquarters of the BIE is located in Paris.

Pakistan’s first Expo participation as an independent state dates back to Expo1951, the International Textile Exhibition in the French city of Lille, and it has had a presence at most Expos since the 1960s. In 2007, Pakistan joined the BIE in order to strengthen its involvement in Expos. At Expo 2020 Dubai, its pavilion received a Silver Award in its category for Exhibition Design.

The event was also attended by the officers and officials of the Embassy.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Exports France Dubai Lille Paris Same Lead Columbia Belgium Romania Malta Haiti Angola 2019 2020 Silver Textile Event All From

Recent Stories

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

2 minutes ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

4 minutes ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

12 minutes ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

12 minutes ago
 Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

12 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

11 minutes ago
Special attention paying on education, training of ..

Special attention paying on education, training of women in Balochistan

11 minutes ago
 DC directs to provide quality education to childre ..

DC directs to provide quality education to children in Kachhi

11 minutes ago
 Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate ..

Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate relief for Palestinians

11 minutes ago
 Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar o ..

Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar on World Food Day

11 minutes ago
 UAE determined to leverage solar energy as a corne ..

UAE determined to leverage solar energy as a cornerstone of its sustainable deve ..

36 minutes ago
 Man injured in hand grenade attack

Man injured in hand grenade attack

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan