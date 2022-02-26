Pakistan has immense opportunities of trade, tourism: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan has immense opportunities of trade and tourism for the entire world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan has immense opportunities of trade and tourism for the entire world.

Addressing the First Pakistan Engineering and Healthcare Show 2022 organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority Pakistan at the Governor's House here on Saturday, President said that the government had taken several steps for the improvement of international trade, ease of doing business and promotion of tourism in the country.

He said that Pakistan was becoming a geo-economic hub for the countries of Central Asia, China, Turkey and Europe as the world can trade with China and Central Asian Republics through Pakistan.

He said that during his visit to Uzbekistan and other Central Asian Countries he observed that the leaders of these countries were eager to enhance trade with Pakistan, adding that the old Silk route in the region had great importance for trade as it connected the world to China and Central Asia.

Dr Alvi said that Pakistan was producing high quality products in various sectors such as surgical and sports, adding that unfortunately some countries re-brand Pakistani products and sell these to other countries.

"We have lot to offer from our country to both Africa and Central Asian Republics," he said.

President Alvi highlighted that successful handling of COVID-19 was one of the many examples of the efficiency of the people of the country.

The president assured the visiting delegates that the government had made business easy and invited international entrepreneurs to come and initiate businesses.

Pakistani people are known for good hospitality, he said and urged the foreign delegates to extend their stay here to visit "beautiful Pakistan".

Earlier, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar in his address said that doing business with African and Central Asian Republics was high priority of Pakistan and the First Show had been organised especially for the people of these regions.

He said that Pakistan was offering competitive environment of trade and business to the world.

" Pakistani Engineering and Health products were huge in demand across the world, especially in Africa and the Central Asia".

On the occasion Governor Punjab assured of continued and consistent support to the local industry.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood also addressed the participants.

Later, President Alvi launched Pakistan Trade Portal by TDAP and Meet Pakistan mobile application for the development of trade and tourism in the country.

Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam was also present.

A large number of delegates from African and Central Asian countries attended the event.